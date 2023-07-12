Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role: Senior Network Engineer

Location: Fourways

A leading ISP who is an employer of choice, is looking for a Snr Network Engineer to join their dynamic team! Fabulous working environment, team spirit and collaboration.

There is a lot of opportunity for growth and development and there are future opportunities which include Solutions Architecture or Dev Ops.

This role comprises of designing, planning and implementing Network Security solutions (Locally and abroad).

Requirements:

5 – 8 years relevant IT and ISP experience, strong network and security background, installation experience with Juniper and Cisco routers, switches and firewalls, FortiGate preferred

CCNP/CCSP or CCIE (currently studying or working towards) Juniper and Fortigate Certifications (adv)

Strong knowledge of MPLS, IPSec VPN, SD-WAN, L2TP and GRE tunnels

Good understanding of firewall UTM features including web content filtering, IDS, IPS, DOS mitigation and Anti-virus, VoIP and QOS

Strong understanding of dynamic routing protocols such as BGP

