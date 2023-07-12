Senior Software Developer

Jul 12, 2023

Main Job Purposes
To develop and maintain propriety software applications.

Education & Experience (minimum requirements to perform the job):
School : Grade 12 Certificate
Post School : Degree/Diploma in ICT/Computer Science or
equivalent
Experience : At least 8 years of related experience in software development
Technical Expertise : Microsoft Visual Studio (2019+)
MS SQL
.Net Framework (v4+)
C#
Windows Forms
Windows Services
WCF/Web Services
WPF
MVVM
MS Office
MVC Web Application
Other : Valid Unendorsed Light Motor Vehicle Driver’s License

Software Development

  • Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs
  • Analyse user needs and develop software solutions using industry best-practice principles
  • Design and customize software for client use with the aim of optimizing operational efficiency
  • Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team
  • Confer with system analysts, engineers, programmers, and others to design systems and to obtain information on project limitations and capabilities, performance requirements, and interfaces
  • Modify existing software to correct errors, allow it to adapt to new hardware, or improve its performance.
  • Analyse user needs and software requirements to determine the feasibility of design within time and cost constraints
  • Consult with customers about software system design and maintenance
  • Assist with software system installation and monitor equipment functioning to ensure specifications are met
  • Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database
  • Perform R&D activities to find ways to increase performance and functionality and new products that could meet the company’s overall business development strategy and the client’s requirements
  • Assist in determining the approach to be utilized in a project implementation
  • Participate in every aspect of the development and implementation process to ensure a full understanding of the change implications to current business processes.
  • Identify and escalate technical design or specification issues to Development Manager
  • Follows good development practices and software development life cycle methodologies throughout the product development.
  • Maintenance and Administration
  • Reporting to management
  • Investigation, analysing and resolving system errors pertaining to system software and IT-related hardware
  • Liaison and resolution of system problems with third-party vendors/suppliers
  • Software Licence Compliance
  • System documentation
  • Client interface and relations

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • SQL Server
  • SOLID
  • C#.Net Development
  • MVC
  • .NET
  • Full Stack Development
  • Windows Forms
  • MVVC
  • WCF
  • WPF
  • Design Patterns

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

