Senior Software Developer

Main Job Purposes

To develop and maintain propriety software applications.

Education & Experience (minimum requirements to perform the job):

School : Grade 12 Certificate

Post School : Degree/Diploma in ICT/Computer Science or

equivalent

Experience : At least 8 years of related experience in software development

Technical Expertise : Microsoft Visual Studio (2019+)

MS SQL

.Net Framework (v4+)

C#

Windows Forms

Windows Services

WCF/Web Services

WPF

MVVM

MS Office

MVC Web Application

Other : Valid Unendorsed Light Motor Vehicle Driver’s License

Software Development

Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs

Analyse user needs and develop software solutions using industry best-practice principles

Design and customize software for client use with the aim of optimizing operational efficiency

Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team

Confer with system analysts, engineers, programmers, and others to design systems and to obtain information on project limitations and capabilities, performance requirements, and interfaces

Modify existing software to correct errors, allow it to adapt to new hardware, or improve its performance.

Analyse user needs and software requirements to determine the feasibility of design within time and cost constraints

Consult with customers about software system design and maintenance

Assist with software system installation and monitor equipment functioning to ensure specifications are met

Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database

Perform R&D activities to find ways to increase performance and functionality and new products that could meet the company’s overall business development strategy and the client’s requirements

Assist in determining the approach to be utilized in a project implementation

Participate in every aspect of the development and implementation process to ensure a full understanding of the change implications to current business processes.

Identify and escalate technical design or specification issues to Development Manager

Follows good development practices and software development life cycle methodologies throughout the product development.

3 –

Maintenance and Administration

Reporting to management

Investigation, analysing and resolving system errors pertaining to system software and IT-related hardware

Liaison and resolution of system problems with third-party vendors/suppliers

Software Licence Compliance

System documentation

Client interface and relations

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

SQL Server

SOLID

C#.Net Development

MVC

.NET

Full Stack Development

Windows Forms

MVVC

WCF

WPF

Design Patterns

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

