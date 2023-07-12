Senior Software Developer

Main Job Purposes
To develop and maintain propriety software applications.
Education & Experience (minimum requirements to perform the job):
School : Grade 12 Certificate
Post School : Degree/Diploma in ICT/Computer Science or
equivalent
Experience : At least 8 years of related experience in software development
Technical Expertise : Microsoft Visual Studio (2019+)
MS SQL
.Net Framework (v4+)
C#
Windows Forms
Windows Services
WCF/Web Services
WPF
MVVM
MS Office
MVC Web Application
Other : Valid Unendorsed Light Motor Vehicle Driver’s License
Software Development
- Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs
- Analyse user needs and develop software solutions using industry best-practice principles
- Design and customize software for client use with the aim of optimizing operational efficiency
- Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team
- Confer with system analysts, engineers, programmers, and others to design systems and to obtain information on project limitations and capabilities, performance requirements, and interfaces
- Modify existing software to correct errors, allow it to adapt to new hardware, or improve its performance.
- Analyse user needs and software requirements to determine the feasibility of design within time and cost constraints
- Consult with customers about software system design and maintenance
- Assist with software system installation and monitor equipment functioning to ensure specifications are met
- Analyse and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database
- Perform R&D activities to find ways to increase performance and functionality and new products that could meet the company’s overall business development strategy and the client’s requirements
- Assist in determining the approach to be utilized in a project implementation
- Participate in every aspect of the development and implementation process to ensure a full understanding of the change implications to current business processes.
- Identify and escalate technical design or specification issues to Development Manager
- Follows good development practices and software development life cycle methodologies throughout the product development.
- 3 –
- Maintenance and Administration
- Reporting to management
- Investigation, analysing and resolving system errors pertaining to system software and IT-related hardware
- Liaison and resolution of system problems with third-party vendors/suppliers
- Software Licence Compliance
- System documentation
- Client interface and relations
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- SQL Server
- SOLID
- C#.Net Development
- MVC
- .NET
- Full Stack Development
- Windows Forms
- MVVC
- WCF
- WPF
- Design Patterns
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree