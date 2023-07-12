Senior Software Developer at RecruiTech – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading mobile solutions company is seeking a talented Senior Software Developer (Remote) to join their team. The developer is required to develop, test, document and implement systems.
Responsibilities:
- Design, develop and maintain web applications using C#, .NET as well as other technologies such as Blazor, JavaScript and Microsoft Azure
- Work closely with the development manager, product owner and business analyst to formulate software solution ideas to solve customer needs
- Write technical documentation when required
- Assist in the implementation of new features and enhancement of existing software features
- Assist in ensuring high performance, always online and scalability of the systems
- Ensure a high standard of coding and application design
- Improve and enhance the existing build and release management process by focusing on CI/CD best practices to ensure an agile approach to delivery
- Continuously keep up to date with the latest DevOps tools and techniques
- Automate and improve development and release cycles
- Plan and estimate development efforts
Technical Knowledge and Skills:
- 5 years working experience as an application developer utilising various technology stack
- Experience working in an agile development team
- Azure DevOps to include a good understanding of Azure Pipelines, Repos and Artifacts or other equivalent DevOps tools
- GIT
- Minimum of 5 years recent working experience with:
- ASP.NET
- C#
- SQL Server and working with large volumes of data
- Restful and Soap API’s
- HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Minimum of 2 years recent working experience with:
- ASP.NET Core
- Experience coding using Blazor web UI and Frontend Frameworks
- At least 5 years of experience in database design
- Experience working with Atlassian Jira
