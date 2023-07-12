Senior Specialist Software Developer
Requirements:
- You will be responsible for creating cutting-edge software that supports critical business processes.
- Qualification at NQF Level 7 on the 10 Level NQF, or equivalent. An NQF Level 8 qualification on the 10-Level NQF would be advantageous.
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT systems and application development is required.
- Experience in Microsoft Azure development stack, Web application development and industry 4.0, covering all popular programming languages such as C#, Python, PHP, HTML and Java is a further requirement.
- More than 5 years’ experience in ICT systems and application development or experience of the implementation of SDLC will be advantageous.
- The incumbent must have good knowledge of IT laws and regulations, Relational Databases, Data Management principles and methods, Automation and Programming concepts and application development.
- Project management, programming, process re-engineering should be the skills of those aspiring for this appointment.
Key Performance:
- Develop cutting-edge software using the latest development tools and frameworks.
- Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing, and deploying systems components.
- Research and develop new technologies.
- Periodically review IT business processes to ensure their suitability.
- Manage the master data, including creation, updates and deletion.
- Document existing business and IT systems functionalities and capabilities.
- Improve business and IT systems by designing and modification of business and IT systems.
- Determine business requirements and translate these into technical specifications.
- Conduct feasibility studies prior to the development or acquisition of new applications systems and/or amendments to existing applications.
- Define project requirements by identifying project milestones, phases.
- Co-ordinate, test, maintain and monitor system implementation.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Python
- PHP