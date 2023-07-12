SharePoint Designer

Our client in the banking industry is urgently looking for a SharePoint Designer. This is a short-term project and should be completed 5 weeks from the start date.

Candidates are required to submit sample designs and portfolio of past SharePoint site development projects.
Project Overview:

  • The objective of this project is to design and develop a SharePoint site that facilitates the visibility of a data capability.
  • The site should provide a user-friendly interface for internal stakeholders to explore the offered data capability, understand its features and benefits, and make purchase decisions.
  • The SharePoint site should be visually appealing, intuitive to navigate, and optimized for performance.

Deliverables:

  • Custom SharePoint site design that aligns with the company’s branding and target audience.
  • User interface and user experience (UI/UX) design ensuring easy navigation and intuitive functionality.
  • Provide an engaging product description and clear presentation of the data capability.

Desired Skills:

  • sharepoint
  • designer
  • html
  • css
  • javascript
  • ui/ux

