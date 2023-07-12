SharePoint Designer

Our client in the banking industry is urgently looking for a SharePoint Designer. This is a short-term project and should be completed 5 weeks from the start date.

Candidates are required to submit sample designs and portfolio of past SharePoint site development projects.

Project Overview:

The objective of this project is to design and develop a SharePoint site that facilitates the visibility of a data capability.

The site should provide a user-friendly interface for internal stakeholders to explore the offered data capability, understand its features and benefits, and make purchase decisions.

The SharePoint site should be visually appealing, intuitive to navigate, and optimized for performance.

Deliverables:

Custom SharePoint site design that aligns with the company’s branding and target audience.

User interface and user experience (UI/UX) design ensuring easy navigation and intuitive functionality.

Provide an engaging product description and clear presentation of the data capability.

Desired Skills:

sharepoint

designer

html

css

javascript

ui/ux

