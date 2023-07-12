System Analyst

We are looking for a System Analystwho is passionate about technology and client-centric. As part of our talented consulting team, they will have the opportunity to make a difference in a dynamic and supportive environment.

At 5 years’ experience in Business and Systems Analysis experience across a custom software development environment.

Experienced in Agile environment and Agile driven projects.

Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0

Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files

Experience in the documentation of APIs in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers

Understanding of Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) Test-driven Development (TDD) approaches for new requirements that require development

Technical experience in Swagger, Stoplight, Confluence/Jira, Microservices Architecture, JSON, XML.

Qualification Require

Matric

Qualification Preferred

Any certifications, diplomas or degrees within the IT and Development space

Contract – 12 Months

Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

