Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Test Analyst to join our Cape Town-based team (hybrid way of work). We are open to someone who can join on a contract or a permanent basis. The sooner the successful person is able to join us, the better (although we do take notice periods into consideration).
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT Related Degree/ Diploma
Experience Required:
- 4+ years of professional experience in quality assurance.
- ISTQB Foundation and/or Test Analyst Level.
- Experience in writing SQL queries.
- Experience in Testing APIs, and microservices.
- Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools (desirable).
- Experience in Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS (desirable).
- Experience working with QC/ALM and JIRA tools.
- Ability to work within a team following different development methodologies e.g. Waterfall, agile and KanBan.
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments.
- Creating and maintaining test plans.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements.
- Identifying regression scenarios and assigning them to the automation team.
- Identifying, preparing, and maintaining test data in a different test environment.
- Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System.
- Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).
- Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve, and report bugs/defects.
- Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing tasks.
- Participating in all scrum ceremonies such as backlog grooming, sprint planning, retros, etc.
- Providing estimates of test efforts in every sprint planning meetings.
- Providing progress feedback in daily stand-up meetings.
- Participating in business sign-off meetings.
- Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by self and fellow team members.
- Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision.
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success.
- Critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Team player.
- Good time-management skills.
- Great interpersonal and communication skills.
- Results Driven.
- Flexible (able to adapt to change).
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML