Our Northern suburbs Cape Town base client is looking for a manual and or Automated Tester. teh candidate must be comfortable with testing software without a user interface.
This posiion is hybrid.
Requirements
- IT related degree or diploma is preferable.
- Functional and non-functional testing experience
- Demonstrable experience in manual and/or automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment
- Strong technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g., an API
- Experience in writing and debugging code.
- Strong communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers within an organisation.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.
- Experience of working with teams following an agile methodology
- Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes
Desired Skills:
- Automation tester
- Manual Tester
- debugging code
- writing code