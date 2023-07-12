Tester – Western Cape Oakdale

Jul 12, 2023

Our Northern suburbs Cape Town base client is looking for a manual and or Automated Tester. teh candidate must be comfortable with testing software without a user interface.

This posiion is hybrid.
Requirements

  • IT related degree or diploma is preferable.
  • Functional and non-functional testing experience
  • Demonstrable experience in manual and/or automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment
  • Strong technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g., an API
  • Experience in writing and debugging code.
  • Strong communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers within an organisation.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.
  • Experience of working with teams following an agile methodology
  • Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes

Desired Skills:

  • Automation tester
  • Manual Tester
  • debugging code
  • writing code

