Tester – Western Cape Oakdale

Our Northern suburbs Cape Town base client is looking for a manual and or Automated Tester. teh candidate must be comfortable with testing software without a user interface.

This posiion is hybrid.

Requirements

IT related degree or diploma is preferable.

Functional and non-functional testing experience

Demonstrable experience in manual and/or automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment

Strong technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g., an API

Experience in writing and debugging code.

Strong communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers within an organisation.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.

Experience of working with teams following an agile methodology

Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes

Desired Skills:

Automation tester

Manual Tester

debugging code

writing code

