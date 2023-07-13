Application Support Specialist – Western Cape Plattekloof 1

The company is currently looking to add an Application Support Specialist to their team. You will translate business unit needs and functional requirements into technical application requirements.

Key Responsibilities

Communicate technical application requirements to various stakeholders

Translate Business requirements into technical requirements

Conduct user acceptance tests

Adapt new ways to improve processes within applications to automate processes and improve efficiency

Writing of Scripts

Document configuration changes done

Create content for end users and train staff

Adhere to ITIL processes at all times

Resolve incidents on the incident management system/ log and monitor calls in the ticket tracking system

Troubleshooting and bug-fixing; conduct root-cause analysis and ensure corrective actions implemented

Implement monitoring requirements

Produce progress reports on assigned metrics

Monitor the ticket tracking system

Minimum Requirements

ITIL Frameworks knowledge and experience essential

4 years of report writing skills a mandatory

4 years of experience translating business requirements

4 years of incident management experience

Troubleshooting and problem-solving experience

4 years of User Acceptance Testing experience

Software and hardware support experience

4 years programming experience(Java,Python)

Experience with dealing with multiple stakeholders

Desired Skills:

Business requirements

Scripting

Java

Python

Javascript

UAT

Application Support

SQL Application Support

Business support systems

ITIL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

A company that has been well known for its exceptional export services for over 90 years based in Cape Town. They have delivered valuable services to the perishable products industry and assisted organisations by providing them with quality product inspections.

