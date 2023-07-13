Application Support Specialist – Western Cape Plattekloof 1

The company is currently looking to add an Application Support Specialist to their team. You will translate business unit needs and functional requirements into technical application requirements.
Key Responsibilities
- Communicate technical application requirements to various stakeholders
- Translate Business requirements into technical requirements
- Conduct user acceptance tests
- Adapt new ways to improve processes within applications to automate processes and improve efficiency
- Writing of Scripts
- Document configuration changes done
- Create content for end users and train staff
- Adhere to ITIL processes at all times
- Resolve incidents on the incident management system/ log and monitor calls in the ticket tracking system
- Troubleshooting and bug-fixing; conduct root-cause analysis and ensure corrective actions implemented
- Implement monitoring requirements
- Produce progress reports on assigned metrics
- Monitor the ticket tracking system
Minimum Requirements
- ITIL Frameworks knowledge and experience essential
- 4 years of report writing skills a mandatory
- 4 years of experience translating business requirements
- 4 years of incident management experience
- Troubleshooting and problem-solving experience
- 4 years of User Acceptance Testing experience
- Software and hardware support experience
- 4 years programming experience(Java,Python)
- Experience with dealing with multiple stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- Business requirements
- Scripting
- Java
- Python
- Javascript
- UAT
- Application Support
- SQL Application Support
- Business support systems
- ITIL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
A company that has been well known for its exceptional export services for over 90 years based in Cape Town. They have delivered valuable services to the perishable products industry and assisted organisations by providing them with quality product inspections.