ENVIRONMENT:
A Software and digital services company who has grown into a multi-faceted digital powerhouse, who create bespoke software platforms, mobile apps, VR apps, and websites is seeking a Back-end C# Developer with a strong quality mindset and experience in azure cloud applications.
DUTIES:
Back-end Developer (Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code, JIRA, Confluence, Git)
REQUIREMENTS:
- 5 years of professional experience in software development
- 3 years of experience in development of C#/.NET applications (backend)
- Good knowledge of development with Azure Cloud Services
- Good knowledge of automated testing on different test levels
- Basic skills in software architecture & design
- Proven experience with working in an agile software development process (preferably Scrum & SAFe)
ATTRIBUTES:
Strong Quality mindset
Desired Skills:
- Back
- end
- C#