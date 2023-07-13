Business Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

The client is looking for a Business Analyst that will coordinate the business analysis efforts and provides the conduit between understanding business processes and requirements and building software solutions to meet the business needs.
Details of Role:
Key Responsibilities:
- Analyse and examine the organisational goals, opportunities and problems as communicated in the original assumptions
- Prepare a Business Case review to prudently validate or disprove the initial assumptions
- Ensure Project directive aligns with organizational objectives
- Work with the business to identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes
- Design and/ or modify business systems or IT systems
- Document requirements (including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows and screen and report layouts, etc.)
- Documents the functional and technical design of the system
- Produce User Stories with Acceptance Criteria
- Working closely with Developers, and QA Testers to understand business concerns & constraints as well as the potential implementation of design
- Facilitate the implementation of new/enhanced processes
- Preparation of Acceptance Criteria that form the basis of QA and UAT test cases
- Work with QA Tester to build robust test case scenarios which adequately support Organizational Use Cases
- Create user manuals
- Create training materials
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum 5 years of business analysis experience
- BPMN Experience
- Business Process Mapping Experience
- Agile Methodology and SDLC experience
- Health / medical aid domain Knowledge & Experience would be advantageous
- An in-depth understanding of public sector Health Products would be advantageous
- Good understanding of Best practices
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Best Practices
- Lean Six Sigma
- BPMN
- Process Modelling
- Agile
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
About The Employer:
Our client provides innovative insurance and financial solutions that are tailor-made to suit all your financial needs. They have been serving the South African market for over a century. They believe that financial literacy paired with expert advice enables you to make good decisions about your money.