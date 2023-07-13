Business Architect

- Developing a Capability Architecture across clusters to realise the business strategy in the context of the organisational technology strategy.
- Responsible for one or more of the key Information Technology subject domains including but not limited to:
- Business architecture,
- Integration Architecture,
- Infrastructure Architecture,
- Security Architecture and/or Application Architecture.
- Identify operational opportunities and develop Architectures and migration roadmaps consistent with the enterprise strategy and vision. Facilitates the development of the right future-state architecture.
- Stays constantly current on the latest developments in the field of expertise.
Desired Skills:
- Business Architecture
- Agile
- Architecture Modeling
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree