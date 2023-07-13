Business Architect – Gauteng Edenburg

Jul 13, 2023

  • Developing a Capability Architecture across clusters to realise the business strategy in the context of the organisational technology strategy.
  • Responsible for one or more of the key Information Technology subject domains including but not limited to:
    • Business architecture,
    • Integration Architecture,
    • Infrastructure Architecture,
    • Security Architecture and/or Application Architecture.
  • Identify operational opportunities and develop Architectures and migration roadmaps consistent with the enterprise strategy and vision. Facilitates the development of the right future-state architecture.
  • Stays constantly current on the latest developments in the field of expertise.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Architecture
  • Agile
  • Architecture Modeling

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

