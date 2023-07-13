Business Intelligence Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Business Intelligence Architect Job grade: D1

Job Purpose

In support of the Group’s Business Intelligence ambition in the property industry you are responsible for the enhancement, adoption, and maintenance of business intelligence solutions within the client.

These solutions span across data engineering and data science disciplines and align with the Group Enterprise Architecture guidelines and Group IT security standards with this goal in mind: To have significant impact in the business’ capability to support decisions from timeous data driven insight.

Role Location

Head Office in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Working Conditions

This position is office based but allows some Flexibility. Busy periods may require extra hours to ensure deadlines are met.

Reporting Manager

The Business Intelligence Architect reports to the Business Solutions Technical Architect.

Direct Subordinates

5 Developers reports into the Business Intelligence Architect role.

Duties and responsibilities

Lead the enterprise data agenda, challenge everything in this space.

Design, build and maintain the Enterprise Data Warehouse and related solutions.

Become the expert of the group’s business data, its relationships and how it is used,

evolved and delivered.

Create and own the Enterprise Architecture (EA) artefacts that communicate the data and information perspective, such as ERDs, data dictionaries and information flow diagrams.

Document and review solution diagrams to communicate technical delivery aspects of solutions.

Manage the portfolio of data solutions, including, but not limited to the company’s

property model, core system reports, data integrations, audits and extractions.

Lead a team of developers, some of which could be external to the organisation, in the software development lifecycle for predictable delivery in the reporting and analytics areas.

Inspire, coach, motivate and develop the people that report to you in both the technical and HR contexts.

Contribute in various fora related to information delivery such as Data- and Information Governance, Enterprise Architecture, BI Forum and the Business Intelligence Centre.

Lead a weekly operations forum to align requirements, development, quality assurance, user acceptance and deployment across disciplines.

Perform and facilitate code- and peer reviews.

Perform an annual Information Management review and recommend initiatives to the EA.

Lead vendor organisations in the co-creation of data solutions

Develop and maintain alignment and standardisation across solutions and platforms.

Develop and maintain a consolidated roadmap for enterprise data solutions.

Experience

Minimum five years’ experience building enterprise data solutions.

Minimum three years’ experience in similar role

Minimum two years’ experience as a people leader

Qualifications

BSc in Computer Science at honours level, or similar

Relevant masters level degree advantageous

Competencies

Essential:

Microsoft SQL Server and T-SQL language

Data Modelling in a modern enterprise data warehouse context such as Synapse

Extract-Transform-Load (ETL) and Extract-Load-Transform (ELT), and data integration techniques across various technologies, including, but not limited to:

o Azure Data Factory

o Data Bricks

o SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

o Azure Logic Apps

o API’s

o ERP extraction tools o File integration

Data modelling and Analytics, report and visualisation with Power BI and MS Excel

Advantageous:

Property Industry experience

DAX

Big Data / Data science experience

DevOps

Application programming and scripting

SharePoint

Stakeholder / Project Management

Personal Attributes

Passion for data and analytics

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Curious- and learning mindset.

Strong attention to detail.

Ability to work in a team.

Self-starter with detail orientation; persistence and ability to work independently to drive execution.

Strong organizational, planning and time management skills.

Effective listening and communication skills and ability to provide essential information to stakeholders.

Strong interpersonal skills with ability to work on cross-functional teams.

Strong verbal and written communication skills, with an ability to express complex technical concepts for business terms.

