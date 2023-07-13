Business Process Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

- Supporting the Enterprise Architecture to model processes across the layers (business, application, information, technology and security) to support medium and long term business objectives, including innovation and digital roadmap
- Responsible for ensuring business processes are aligned to best practice and maintained, additionally how the business and processes need to change to support business strategy at a lower level of business or quality improvement.
- Value Chain Mapping and driving alignment of all processes to the client’s Operating Model
- Managing large-scale, cross-functional, complex process improvement initiatives
- Conducting proactive and consistent research to identify process improvement opportunity, applying Lean principles where applicable and measures to determine and report on returned value at each iteration
- Promotes Lean principles to all processes, particular focus on the core processes of the value chain
- Assess and decide on methodologies, tools and techniques to lead process design and review initiatives
- Contributes to define architecture frameworks to support enabling multi speed deployment with effective management controls
- Defines KPIs and performs regular reviews to monitor performance. Provides management information to the CXO and business units (EXCO) on relevant enterprise architecture initiatives
- Defining and ensuring appropriate governance and controls for business process management and participation in relevant governance forums
- Supports the Business and ensure business processes are aligned to best practice and maintained.
- Collaborate with the Capex Office and Project Support Group on project demand management and provide inputs to ensure standards and alignment to business processes and strategy
Desired Skills:
- Business process management
- Business Architecture
- Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Practitioner
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree