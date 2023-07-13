Data Analyst Internal Audit

DATA ANALYST
The successful candidate will be responsible for completing audits inside the client and providing feedback on the outcome. The successful candidate must have a drive, sense of urgency and work flexibility.
Principal Accountabilities .
- Perform audits in line with Audit Methodology.
- Assist in defining scope and approach of audits.
- Prepare Letter of Engagement, Audit Planning Memorandum (APM) and address review notes where applicable.
- Request data from the client, document SQL/ACL queries, analyse data and document deficiencies identified after performing the required CAATs testing.
- Obtain data for internal audit assignments (by means of SQL or any other relevant sources).
- Analysis of data and identifying exceptions and trends by utilising available data analysis software.
- Save all scripts used for any audit assignment.
- Prepare finalised working papers and evidence for all components of work, as per standards set in the Audit Methodology.
- Ensure that working papers are appropriate and include: Objective, Risk, Controls, Tests, Results, Conclusion and supporting documents.
- Communicating findings / control weaknesses identified with business prior to drafting observations.
- Prepare the draft report which includes criteria, detailed findings, root cause, potential consequences, recommendations and management actions.
- Complete action plans on file.
- Provide feedback to Senior Data Analyst / Senior Data Analytics Specialist regarding progress on activities.
- Advise Senior Data Analyst / Senior Data Analytics Specialist immediately of any problems experienced on audit section.
- Assist management in compiling a continuous auditing audit plan.
- Conduct continuous auditing assignments.
- Assigned work is completed on time and within budget.
- Completion of time-sheets on a weekly basis.
- Request feedback from business management (client satisfaction survey).
- Escalate cases where feedback is not received.
Education; Knowledge and Experience
B Degree or equivalent (and relevant) qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing / Data Science as majors)
CISA / CIA (one or more of the afore mentioned are advisable)
SQL / ACL (or data analytics equivalent) certification
Experience using CAATS tools such as SQL or ACL; Experience building within SSRS and SSIS.
The following would be deemed as an advantage (and would be required for career progression):
- Internal Controls;
- Experience working with PL/SQL language;
- Studying towards or in possession of relevant Honours Degree;
- Financial Services experience.
- 3+ years data analytics experience
Role Specific Competencies most challenging or complex par, etc)
o Data Analytics, continuous auditing via Computer Assisted Auditing Techniques (CAATs)
o Data Assurance
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Internal Audit
- PL/SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS