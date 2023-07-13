Data Engineer

Jul 13, 2023

  • Design, develop, and deploy data pipelines that meet the Client’s data needs, while ensuring scalability, reliability, and efficiency.
  • Collaborate with the DevOps team to build and manage application pipelines using AWS CodePipeline and other relevant tools.
  • Utilize Docker and Kubernetes for containerization and orchestration of data processing applications and services.
  • Manage Apache Spark and Kafka deployments, optimizing performance and ensuring reliability in data processing tasks.
  • Monitor and troubleshoot data pipeline performance, providing insights and solutions to improve efficiency and reduce errors.
  • Implement security best practices and maintain compliance with relevant regulations for data engineering tasks.
  • Continuously evaluate and implement new technologies and tools to enhance the team’s capabilities and efficiency in data engineering.
  • Provide technical support to the Data Engineering team, assisting in the resolution of complex issues and challenges related to data processing and DevOps.

Non-Negotiables

  • Strong knowledge of AWS services, including CodePipeline, CodeBuild, CodeDeploy, and CodeStar.
  • Proficiency in Docker and Kubernetes for containerization and orchestration.
  • Experience with Apache Spark and Kafka deployments, including configuration, monitoring, and troubleshooting.
  • Familiarity with data pipeline tools and technologies such as Hadoop, Apache NiFi, or Apache Beam.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
  • Strong communication skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • Apache Spark
  • Kafka

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

