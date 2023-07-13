Delphi Developer

Job Spec: Delphi Developer

Company Overview:

We are a dynamic and innovative software development company that specializes in creating cutting-edge solutions for various industries. Our mission is to empower businesses with intuitive and robust software applications that enhance productivity and streamline operations. With a focus on delivering exceptional results, we pride ourselves on our talented team of developers who work collaboratively to push the boundaries of technology.

Position: Delphi Developer

Job Overview:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Delphi Developer to join our development team. As a Delphi Developer, you will play a critical role in designing, developing, and maintaining our software applications. You will collaborate with a talented group of developers and contribute to the entire software development lifecycle, ensuring high-quality deliverables that meet customer requirements.

Responsibilities:

– Participate in the complete software development lifecycle, including requirements gathering, design, implementation, testing, deployment, and maintenance.

– Develop new software applications using Delphi programming language and related technologies.

– Enhance and maintain existing software applications, ensuring optimal performance and scalability.

– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyze user needs and system requirements, and propose effective solutions.

– Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code following established coding standards and best practices.

– Conduct thorough unit testing and participate in code reviews to identify and address any issues or bugs.

– Troubleshoot and debug software applications, resolving technical problems as they arise.

– Stay up-to-date with industry trends and advancements in Delphi development, suggesting improvements to enhance software quality and efficiency.

– Provide technical support and assistance to end-users, addressing any software-related queries or issues.

Requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).

– Proven experience working as a Delphi Developer, with a strong understanding of Delphi programming language and its ecosystem.

– Proficient in developing and maintaining software applications using Delphi and related frameworks (e.g., VCL).

– Experience with database development and SQL, preferably using relational databases such as Microsoft SQL Server or Oracle.

– Solid understanding of software development principles, methodologies, and best practices.

– Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git) and issue tracking tools (e.g., Jira).

– Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze and debug complex software applications.

– Excellent teamwork and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a cross-functional environment.

– Strong written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to effectively communicate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Preferred Qualifications:

– Experience working on large-scale software projects with complex business logic.

– Familiarity with Agile software development methodologies.

– Knowledge of other programming languages (e.g., C++, C#, Python) and frameworks.

– Experience with software testing and test automation frameworks.

Note: At our company, we value diversity and encourage applicants from all backgrounds to apply. The Job Spec outlines the general nature and level of work performed by individuals assigned to this position. It does not prescribe or restrict tasks that may be assigned.

Desired Skills:

Delphi

System software

Object-orientation

Object-oriented programming

SQL

COM+

Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

