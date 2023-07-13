Desktop Engineer (CPT) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking to hire a Desktop Engineer to join our Cape Town based client.

Our ideal candidates must have working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes. Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise. Works within standard operating procedures and/or scientific methods. Works with a moderate degree of supervision.

Essential Functions:

A+, N+, 3-5 years desktop support experience.

A+, N+, 3-5 years desktop support experience.

Required Qualifications:

Required Qualifications:

Physical Demands:

Physical Demands:

Transport:

Own transport

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

