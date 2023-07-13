Desktop Engineer (CPT) – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 13, 2023

We are looking to hire a Desktop Engineer to join our Cape Town based client.

Our ideal candidates must have working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes. Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise. Works within standard operating procedures and/or scientific methods. Works with a moderate degree of supervision.

Essential Functions:

  • A+, N+, 3-5 years desktop support experience.

  • Including how an individual is to perform them and the frequency with which the tasks are performed; the tasks must be part of the job function and truly necessary or required to perform the job.

Required Qualifications:

  • Preferred education and experience based on requirements that are job-related and consistent with business necessity

Physical Demands:

  • The physical demands of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting, and driving.

Transport:

  • Own transport

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

