What are we looking for
We are on the search for a senior Desktop Support Analyst who will provide the team with the tools that will enable them to execute work successfully.
Details of Role:
Key Responsibilities
- Attend to daily incident management queries.
- Be able to complete daily operational tasks in a methodical and timeous manner meeting SLAs.
- Documents procedures as they appear.
- Deploy software using Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager(SCCM).
- Configure, maintain, troubleshoot and support computer workstations, laptops, printers, mobile devices, phones, and other computer and telecommunications equipment.
- Provide support to Azure Virtual Desktop.
- Office 365 support.
- Domain commissioning and decommissioning.
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Support
- SCCM
- Azure support
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident fund