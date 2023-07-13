Desktop Support Analyst

What are we looking for

We are on the search for a senior Desktop Support Analyst who will provide the team with the tools that will enable them to execute work successfully.

Details of Role:

Key Responsibilities

Attend to daily incident management queries.

Be able to complete daily operational tasks in a methodical and timeous manner meeting SLAs.

Documents procedures as they appear.

Deploy software using Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager(SCCM).

Configure, maintain, troubleshoot and support computer workstations, laptops, printers, mobile devices, phones, and other computer and telecommunications equipment.

Provide support to Azure Virtual Desktop.

Office 365 support.

Domain commissioning and decommissioning.

Desired Skills:

Desktop Support

SCCM

Azure support

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident fund

Learn more/Apply for this position