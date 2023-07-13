Desktop Support Analyst

Jul 13, 2023

What are we looking for

We are on the search for a senior Desktop Support Analyst who will provide the team with the tools that will enable them to execute work successfully.

Details of Role:

Key Responsibilities

  • Attend to daily incident management queries.
  • Be able to complete daily operational tasks in a methodical and timeous manner meeting SLAs.
  • Documents procedures as they appear.
  • Deploy software using Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager(SCCM).
  • Configure, maintain, troubleshoot and support computer workstations, laptops, printers, mobile devices, phones, and other computer and telecommunications equipment.
  • Provide support to Azure Virtual Desktop.
  • Office 365 support.
  • Domain commissioning and decommissioning.

Desired Skills:

  • Desktop Support
  • SCCM
  • Azure support

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident fund

