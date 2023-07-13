Developer in Test (Automation)

Java (J2EE) Development

Working into the end-to-end project and development lifecycles.

Actively participate in the planning, estimation, and sizing of products, features, and stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.

Report the status of testing to the squad daily and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies that will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients.

Embrace collaboration and customer-centred service design philosophies, to ensure quality, collaboration, and customer focus Re-central focuses: Work closely with QA Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owners, and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.

Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner, and other Stakeholders through honest communication which align with the company Values.

Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks, and overall platform.

Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods, and a culture of quality across the business.

Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution.

Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be reused for regression testing.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are reusable and scalable.

Apply technical quality assurance skills to contribute to business excellence and success.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives, and values.

Contribute to the company’s building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models, and systems through agile thinking.

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Minimum Requirements:

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyze, design, develop, and implement re-usable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Front-end automation is vital, with some API exposure.

Tools:

Selenium.

J2EE

Appium

Healenium

RestAssured

Using Java language with IntelliJ IDE.

Optional ISTQB certification

Desired Skills:

