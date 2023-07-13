Environmental Sustainability Technical Specialist – Eastern Cape Gqebera

My client in the Automotive Industry based in Uitenhage is looking for an Environmental Sustainability Technical Specialist to join their team.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified & experienced employees to fill the above vacancy in Production- Strategic Plant Development

Key Companies technical interface for environmental programs i.e., Zero Impact Factory, Decarbonisation and Environmental forums of the companies Brand and Group.

Implementing environmental benchmarking activities and exchange knowledge within the Group and the local industry.

Sourcing and interpreting the required statistical and technical data necessary for decision-making.

Ensuring successful implementation of environmental sustainability programs by submitting documentation as per technical requirements required by government and regulatory authorities, e.g. grid impact assessments, time of use energy consumption, water quality requirements, etc.

Providing technical input for preparation of the Specification Documents and RFQ for environmental sustainability programs in order to ensure successful procurement process

Preparing technical evaluations of quotes received and make final recommendation on whether the companies requirements will be met in order to appoint suppliers.

Liaising with various stakeholder (Universities, NGO’s, CSIR, local municipality etc.) in order to be keep abreast on Environmental Sustainability developments in industry.

Developing energy key performance indicators and establish targets by area to ensure Group targets are achieved.

Evaluating technical competence and feasibility of potential suppliers for inclusion on bidding list for quotation purposes.

Compilation of technical inputs for presentations to SEC, P&L strategies, BoM and Corporate strategy.

Ensure approved projects are executed according to technical specifications within budget and time parameters.

Minimum Requirements

National Diploma / Degree in Electrical, Mechanical, Chemical or Environmental Sustainability related engineering qualification.

Minimum of 5 -10 years’ experience working in an industrial manufacturing industry

Experience in preparation of technical specifications, technical evaluation and project management of industrial projects.

In-depth technical knowledge of environmental systems utilized in a manufacturing industry e.g. water filtration/re-use, green electricity concepts, alternative fuels, biodiversity, battery storage, etc.

Strong communication skills.

Assertive with good presentation and negotiation skills.

Strong computer skills (MS Office).

Ability to work within cross-functional teams and must be a team player.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Strong analytical skills with an approach to problem solving and decision-making.

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Reference nr: NDENVIRONMENTAL

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Analytical

MS Excel

MS Word

