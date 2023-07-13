Environmental Sustainability Technical Specialist – Eastern Cape Kariega

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Uitenhage is currently looking to employ an Environmental Sustainability Technical Specialist.

Requirements:

In-depth technical knowledge of environmental systems utilized in a manufacturing industry e.g. water filtration/ re-use, green electricity concepts, alternative fuels, biodiversity, battery storage, etc.

Strong communication skills.

Assertive with good presentation and negotiation skills.

Strong computer skills (MS Office).

Ability to work within cross-functional teams and must be a team player.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Strong analytical skills with an approach to problem solving and decision-making.

National Diploma / Degree in Electrical, Mechanical, Chemical or Environmental Sustainability related engineering qualification.

Minimum of 5 -10 years’ experience working in an industrial manufacturing industry.

Experience in preparation of technical specifications, technical evaluation, and project management of industrial projects.

Responsibilities:

Implementing environmental benchmarking activities and exchange knowledge within the Group and the local industry.

Sourcing and interpreting the required statistical and technical data necessary for decision-making.

Ensuring successful implementation of environmental sustainability programs by submitting documentation as per technical requirements required by government and regulatory authorities, e.g., grid impact assessments, time of use energy consumption, water quality requirements, etc.

Providing technical input for preparation of the Specification Documents and RFQ for environmental sustainability programs to ensure successful procurement process.

Preparing technical evaluations of quotes received and make final recommendation on whether company requirements will be met to appoint suppliers.

Liaising with various stakeholder (Universities, NGO’s, CSIR, local municipality etc.) to be keep abreast on Environmental Sustainability developments in industry.

Developing energy key performance indicators and establish targets by area to ensure Group targets are achieved.

Evaluating technical competence and feasibility of potential suppliers for inclusion on bidding list for quotation purposes.

Compilation of technical inputs for presentations to SEC, P&L strategies, BoM, and corporate strategy.

Ensure approved projects are executed according to technical specifications within budget and time parameters.

