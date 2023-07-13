Finance System Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Finance System Analyst to join our team. As a Finance System Analyst, you will work closely with the revenue accounting department to identify opportunities for system enhancements, specify requirements, design and test solutions, and implement them in the live environment. This role requires a deep understanding of accounting principles and the ability to translate them into systems specifications that can be effectively communicated to the IT development team. You will primarily focus on the Amadeus revenue accounting system and internal systems supporting the information requirements of our Airlink departments responsible for revenue and financial accounting.

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborating with the revenue accounting department to identify system enhancement opportunities and translate them into detailed requirements.

Designing and testing solutions to address the identified requirements, ensuring alignment with accounting principles and best practices.

Implementing approved solutions in the live environment, working closely with the IT development team.

Account for the results of the revenue accounting system by integrating them into the financial accounting system.

Attending training sessions as necessary to stay updated on relevant industry developments.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

BCom Information Systems with Accounting and Information Systems as major subjects.

Knowledge and Skills:

10 years of business experience in a high-volume complex environment.

Experience in the financial services or telecoms industry is preferred.

In-depth understanding of accounting principles, particularly at a senior level.

Basic programming knowledge.

Familiarity with big data, complex data structures, and complex accounting entries.

Technical Competencies:

Strong accounting skills, with a focus on process automation and optimization.

Proficient IT skills, including database management principles.

Behavioural Competencies:

Excellent attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to work well under pressure.

Strong numeracy and analytical skills.

Effective planning, prioritization, and organizational abilities.

Desired Skills:

Accounting skills

Process Automation and Optimisation

Data Management

