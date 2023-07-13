Intermediate ICT Support Technician

Role Purpose:
The successful incumbent will be part of the ICT team to service the IT requirements of the organization as a whole as well as the ICT related needs of the respective development programmes.

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or relevant work experience
  • 5+ years’ experience and working knowledge of Linux and Windows.
  • 5+ years’ experience with virtualisation.
  • 5+ years’ experience with maintaining a Microsoft Server Environments.
  • 5+ years’ experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory.
  • 3 years Azure and Office356 administration.
  • Hands-on experience and knowledge of LAN / VLAN / Wireless and VPN technologies.
  • Experience working with and supporting internal end-users
  • Experience in vulnerability/patch management solutions (WSUS)

Responsibilities:

  • Actively, carry through the ICT governance policies and procedures in place to provide good stewardship in the organisation and application of the company’s ICT resources.
  • Support the on-going implementation of the IT Strategic plan.
  • Build and maintain full understanding of the company technology platforms with the view to better equip or optimize the ways in which ICT delivers services to the company and/or clients.
  • Report to ICT Team lead and provide input and support on all ICT projects.
  • Maintain Service-levels (Availability and Capacity planning, IT service continuity and Information security)
  • Support Service transition (Change management, Service asset and configuration management and Release and deployment management).
  • Support Service operation (Event and incident management, access management, request tracking and fulfilment).

Skills and Knowledge:

  • Microsoft Azure
  • Enterprise Monitoring solutions
  • Basic web services(Apache, Tomcat, IIS)
  • Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL.
  • Understanding of security principles
  • Strong hands-on experience with and knowledge of fire walling and traffic management.
  • Hands on experience with backup and replication
  • Understanding of storage technologies
    • Certification in Linux and/or Windows a plus.
    • Certification in VMware a plus.

  • Certification in Azure a plus

Personal Profile

  • Strong troubleshooting skills.
  • Organized, structured and attention to detail.
  • Ability to work in a team or alone.
  • Self-starter.
  • Customer focused.
  • Adaptable (ability to quickly learn new technologies as required).
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

