Intermediate ICT Support Technician

Role Purpose:

The successful incumbent will be part of the ICT team to service the IT requirements of the organization as a whole as well as the ICT related needs of the respective development programmes.

Minimum Requirements

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or relevant work experience

5+ years’ experience and working knowledge of Linux and Windows.

5+ years’ experience with virtualisation.

5+ years’ experience with maintaining a Microsoft Server Environments.

5+ years’ experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory.

3 years Azure and Office356 administration.

Hands-on experience and knowledge of LAN / VLAN / Wireless and VPN technologies.

Experience working with and supporting internal end-users

Experience in vulnerability/patch management solutions (WSUS)

Responsibilities:

Actively, carry through the ICT governance policies and procedures in place to provide good stewardship in the organisation and application of the company’s ICT resources.

Support the on-going implementation of the IT Strategic plan.

Build and maintain full understanding of the company technology platforms with the view to better equip or optimize the ways in which ICT delivers services to the company and/or clients.

Report to ICT Team lead and provide input and support on all ICT projects.

Maintain Service-levels (Availability and Capacity planning, IT service continuity and Information security)

Support Service transition (Change management, Service asset and configuration management and Release and deployment management).

Support Service operation (Event and incident management, access management, request tracking and fulfilment).

Skills and Knowledge:

Microsoft Azure

Enterprise Monitoring solutions

Basic web services(Apache, Tomcat, IIS)

Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL.

Understanding of security principles

Strong hands-on experience with and knowledge of fire walling and traffic management.

Hands on experience with backup and replication

Understanding of storage technologies Certification in Linux and/or Windows a plus. Certification in VMware a plus.

Certification in Azure a plus

Personal Profile

Strong troubleshooting skills.

Organized, structured and attention to detail.

Ability to work in a team or alone.

Self-starter.

Customer focused.

Adaptable (ability to quickly learn new technologies as required).

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Role Purpose:

The successful incumbent will be part of the ICT team to service the IT requirements of the organization as a whole as well as the ICT related needs of the respective development programmes.

Minimum Requirements

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or relevant work experience

5+ years’ experience and working knowledge of Linux and Windows.

5+ years’ experience with virtualisation.

5+ years’ experience with maintaining a Microsoft Server Environments.

5+ years’ experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory.

3 years Azure and Office356 administration.

Hands-on experience and knowledge of LAN / VLAN / Wireless and VPN technologies.

Experience working with and supporting internal end-users

Experience in vulnerability/patch management solutions (WSUS)

Responsibilities:

Actively, carry through the ICT governance policies and procedures in place to provide good stewardship in the organisation and application of the company’s ICT resources.

Support the on-going implementation of the IT Strategic plan.

Build and maintain full understanding of the company technology platforms with the view to better equip or optimize the ways in which ICT delivers services to the company and/or clients.

Report to ICT Team lead and provide input and support on all ICT projects.

Maintain Service-levels (Availability and Capacity planning, IT service continuity and Information security)

Support Service transition (Change management, Service asset and configuration management and Release and deployment management).

Support Service operation (Event and incident management, access management, request tracking and fulfilment).

Skills and Knowledge:

Microsoft Azure

Enterprise Monitoring solutions

Basic web services(Apache, Tomcat, IIS)

Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL.

Understanding of security principles

Strong hands-on experience with and knowledge of fire walling and traffic management.

Hands on experience with backup and replication

Understanding of storage technologies Certification in Linux and/or Windows a plus. Certification in VMware a plus.

Certification in Azure a plus

Personal Profile

Strong troubleshooting skills.

Organized, structured and attention to detail.

Ability to work in a team or alone.

Self-starter.

Customer focused.

Adaptable (ability to quickly learn new technologies as required).

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Desired Skills:

knowledge of Linux and Windows.

virtualisation

maintaining a Microsoft Server Environments

Microsoft Active Directory

Azure and Office356 administration

VPN technologies

Learn more/Apply for this position