IT Business Analyst (12-Month Contract) – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the Information & Communication Services (ICS) Department of a renowned tertiary institution seeking a strong critical thinking IT Business Analyst to fill a 12-Month Contract role. You will play an integral part in the planning, design, execution, testing, and monitoring of ICT projects. You will also be expected to facilitate and lead requirements gathering sessions while clearly articulating the high-level functional, non-functional, and transitional requirements to the Development team, Operational team or Subject Matter Experts. The successful incumbent must possess an industry-related BA Certification with 8 years’ work experience in a similar role OR a Degree in IS/Computer Science or NQF 7 equivalent tertiary qualification with at least 5 years relevant work experience. You must also have demonstrable exposure and understanding of the BABOK framework.

DUTIES:

Reporting to the Manager: ICS Project Management Office –

Proactively seek to understand and translate the organisation’s direction, structure and strategy when completing applicable artefacts (e.g., Business Cases).

Plan the business case approach with associated activities and timelines.

Conduct feasibility studies, from a technological and organisational perspective, and document the findings.

Document ‘as is’ and ‘to be’ processes and describe the changes required to migrate to the ‘to be’ capability/state.

Elicit business requirements using a wide variety of methods such as interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops and workflow analysis.

Critically evaluate and analyse information gathered from multiple sources to ensure user requests provided address underlying business needs and provide optimal benefit for the institution.

Plan and execute for a range of Business Analyst activities required for a project (e.g., Business Requirements Specifications, Functional Requirements Specifications or any activity deemed necessary as part of the Project Management lifecycle methodology).

Develop requirements specifications according to standard templates, using appropriate business language relevant to the Institution/Business environment/

Work with the Project Manager to break down BA tasks and prioritise in accordance with the project plan.

Clearly articulate the high-level functional, non-functional, and transitional requirements to the Development team, Operational team or Subject Matter Experts.

Facilitate and lead requirements gathering sessions. Apply appropriate techniques to particular situations in order to win over stakeholder commitment and support.

Identify opportunities for business process optimisation and re-engineering.

Act as the link between Business Units, Technology teams and Support teams to ensure the solution delivered meets all business needs.

Develop Functional Test plans and perform Functional Testing.

Develop User Acceptance Test packs and facilitate User Acceptance sessions to the required outcomes.

Produce documentation to support delivery of system training and conduct training sessions as required.

Act as a positive change agent within the ICS Department and the broader community.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum –

Industry related Business Analysis Certification with at least 8 year’s relevant IT Business Analysis experience OR Degree in Information Systems / Computer Science or an NQF 7 equivalent qualification with at least 5 years relevant IT Business Analysis experience.

Excellent communication and writing skills.

Desirable –

Project Management exposure and general knowledge of Project Management lifecycles.

Good technical writing skills.

Experienced in analysing complex issues and facilitating appropriate solutions.

Delivers engaging, informative, well-organised presentations.

Delivers high-quality, well-constructed, professional documentation and reporting.

Exposure to, or knowledge of projects in the Higher Education sector would be advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent attention to detail.

Expert organisational skills.

Strong problem solving and analytical skills, including a thorough understanding of how to interpret business needs and translate them into application and operational requirements.

Strong interpersonal, consensus building and influencing skills and the ability to interact with diverse stakeholder groups from Executives, Senior Managers, Administrative and Academic staff, to Technical teams and suppliers.

Good time management skills and the ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines.

Demonstrated ability to work both unsupervised and collaboratively within a team to deliver results within agreed deadlines.

Demonstrates Emotional Intelligence and adaptability.

Skilled at communicating difficult/sensitive information tactfully.

COMMENTS:

