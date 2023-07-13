Our client is urgently looking for an IT Intern to join the team.
This is a 12 month contract
The below are applications used by the current IT team:
Desktop support – Windows 11
Server 2016
MS SQL / SAGE X3 / Crystal reporting
Microsoft 365 / OneDrive / SharePoint / Teams
Qualifications:
Matric
Must have completed A+
Diploma in IT
Overtime required only when necessary
Desired Skills:
- A+
- ms sql
- Sage X3
- Crystal reporting
- MS teams
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
About The Employer:
Our client is based in Kempton Park – Inside the Airport.