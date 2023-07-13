IT Intern

Jul 13, 2023

Our client is urgently looking for an IT Intern to join the team.
This is a 12 month contract

The below are applications used by the current IT team:

Desktop support – Windows 11
Server 2016
MS SQL / SAGE X3 / Crystal reporting
Microsoft 365 / OneDrive / SharePoint / Teams

Qualifications:
Matric
Must have completed A+
Diploma in IT

Overtime required only when necessary

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • ms sql
  • Sage X3
  • Crystal reporting
  • MS teams

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Kempton Park – Inside the Airport.

Learn more/Apply for this position