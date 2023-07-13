IT Intern – Gauteng Kempton Park

Our client is urgently looking for an IT Intern to join the team.

This is a 12 month contract

The below are applications used by the current IT team:

Desktop support – Windows 11

Server 2016

MS SQL / SAGE X3 / Crystal reporting

Microsoft 365 / OneDrive / SharePoint / Teams

Qualifications:

Matric

Must have completed A+

Diploma in IT

Overtime required only when necessary

Desired Skills:

A+

ms sql

Sage X3

Crystal reporting

MS teams

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Kempton Park – Inside the Airport.

Learn more/Apply for this position