Junior Project Manager at Financial Intelligence Centre

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

• Manages the delivery of small to medium or sub-projects under supervision.

• Develop a project charter and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the project vision under guidance.

• Implement project methodology as defined by the PMO under guidance of PMO manager.

• Assist in reviewing estimates and estimating assumptions for the project schedule, effort and cost using established estimating models, best practices and benchmarks. The resulting estimates account for all activities in the project scope, including project management and application development tasks, software quality assurance reviews, and vendor and contract management activities.

• Define team member roles and expectations and ensure timely feedback.

• Facilitate and manage project governance forums to monitor and control project delivery as assigned.

• Ensure all requirements, project plans, and changes to commitment are communicated to all affected team members after being cross checked by the PMO manager.

• Measure and monitor progress at clearly defined points in the process to ensure the project is delivered on time, within budget, and that it meets or exceed expectations.

• Review and manage all changes to the requirements through a formally defined scope change process.

• Supports people change initiatives as part of the delivery of small to medium projects.

• Supports project managers with programme administration.

• With the guidance of PMO Manager develop, implement and maintain the project plan, including the configuration management, risk management, project measurement and quality management plans.

• Report project progress and changes regularly to the PMO and project steering committee

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

• A relevant national diploma in project management

• Accredited certification in project management (preferred)

• Minimum 3 years of broad-based information systems and business experience

• Minimum 3 years of project administration and management experience

• Business analysis experience desirable

• Proficiency in MS Office applications including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint

• Ability to organise resources to accomplish objectives.

• Excellent time management skills.

• Good oral and written communications,

