Network Support Engineer

Jul 13, 2023

Role Description:
Supporting the company customers globally, the Network Engineer will be responsible for managing and supporting customer firewalls, networks and connectivity including:

  • Fortinet and other vendors licensing and lifecycle management (Forticare/etc)
  • Network design and deployment, including security, wired and wireless LAN, WAN, SD-WAN and SASE (Fortinet/Cisco/Cato/Unifi)
  • NOC services including status and performance monitoring and reporting
  • Assist with technical escalation of network related issues from the customer support team
  • Managing workflow using Tickets and Service Requests
  • Aid customer retention and satisfaction
  • Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

Qualifications:

  • Cisco CCNA or above
  • Fortinet NSE4 desired
  • Cato SASE experience/certification desired

Experience:

  • 5+ years’ experience in a customer facing Network support role. Previous MSP experience extremely valuable.

Technical skills:

  • Excellent knowledge of networks, routing & switching – including Layer 2 and 3 networking, routing protocols, SSL + IPSec VPN solutions and high-availability network design and management
  • Firewall experience including Fortinet, Palo Alto, Cisco / Meraki (Fortinet required)
  • Switch experience including Cisco, HP, Aruba, Unifi
  • WLAN experience including FortiAP, Cisco / Meraki, Unifi
  • VOIP experience
  • In-depth troubleshooting capabilities including packet sniffer
  • Azure / AWS networking experience
  • SNMP, WMI, syslog experience

Soft Skills:

  • Customer focused, with an analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for an international audience
  • A confident team player with a positive can-do attitude
  • Fanatical attention to detail
  • An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)
  • Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

Desired Skills:

  • customer facing Network support
  • Previous MSP experience NB
  • networks
  • routing & switching
  • Firewall experience

