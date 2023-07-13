Our client in the IT industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Project Manager (Software Development).
Main purpose of the position:
- Responsible for identifying business needs and requirements, analysing data, and developing project plans and strategies to support the successful delivery of projects.
- Work closely with stakeholders to ensure project goals are aligned with business objectives and that all project requirements are met within budget and on time.
- Responsible for managing project resources, coordinating activities, and communicating project progress to relevant stakeholders.
- To support the development of high-quality software solutions that meet the needs of the business and its users and is accountable for the success of a project from start to finish.
Requirements:
- IT related Degree/ Diploma and demonstrate equivalent practical work experience in a business-related field.
- Experience in delivering projects to scope, on time, and within budget.
- Experience in people management, change management, and risk management.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group, executives, managers, and clients.
- Strong leadership, time management, conflict management, budgeting, and analytical skills.
- Excellent planning and organisational skills with attention to detail and ability to multi-task.
- Proficient in project management software.
- Business analysis experience is advantageous.
Duties:
- Provide leadership and direction to the team of software developers, quality assurance, and support staff.
- Lead, manage, and control the execution of multiple concurrent projects.
- Facilitate daily scrum with the various development teams.
- Create, manage, and maintain project schedules.
- Organize team and plan resourcing.
- Manage and control project budgets and costs.
- Control project scope and manage change requests.
- Identify, analyse, and mitigate risk throughout the project.
- Track and communicate project progress to key stakeholders.
- Develop and evolve project management processes and best practices.
- Work closely with the customer and internal management from pre-sales through final implementation.
- Perform research and requirements gathering; process analysis; investigation of existing functionality; gap analysis; participation in design of new functionality; ensure functionality/ products satisfy the client requirements.
- Analyse and translate business requirements to system specification for complex development projects. System specifications include wireframes, use cases, business process models.
- Motivate and drive project team members to ensure high performance and productivity.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- People Management
- Change Management
- Risk Management
- Conflict Management
- Business Analysis
- Budgeting