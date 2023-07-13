Project Manager (Software Development)

Our client in the IT industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Project Manager (Software Development).

Main purpose of the position:

Responsible for identifying business needs and requirements, analysing data, and developing project plans and strategies to support the successful delivery of projects.

Work closely with stakeholders to ensure project goals are aligned with business objectives and that all project requirements are met within budget and on time.

Responsible for managing project resources, coordinating activities, and communicating project progress to relevant stakeholders.

To support the development of high-quality software solutions that meet the needs of the business and its users and is accountable for the success of a project from start to finish.

Requirements:

IT related Degree/ Diploma and demonstrate equivalent practical work experience in a business-related field.

Experience in delivering projects to scope, on time, and within budget.

Experience in people management, change management, and risk management.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group, executives, managers, and clients.

Strong leadership, time management, conflict management, budgeting, and analytical skills.

Excellent planning and organisational skills with attention to detail and ability to multi-task.

Proficient in project management software.

Business analysis experience is advantageous.

Duties:

Provide leadership and direction to the team of software developers, quality assurance, and support staff.

Lead, manage, and control the execution of multiple concurrent projects.

Facilitate daily scrum with the various development teams.

Create, manage, and maintain project schedules.

Organize team and plan resourcing.

Manage and control project budgets and costs.

Control project scope and manage change requests.

Identify, analyse, and mitigate risk throughout the project.

Track and communicate project progress to key stakeholders.

Develop and evolve project management processes and best practices.

Work closely with the customer and internal management from pre-sales through final implementation.

Perform research and requirements gathering; process analysis; investigation of existing functionality; gap analysis; participation in design of new functionality; ensure functionality/ products satisfy the client requirements.

Analyse and translate business requirements to system specification for complex development projects. System specifications include wireframes, use cases, business process models.

Motivate and drive project team members to ensure high performance and productivity.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

People Management

Change Management

Risk Management

Conflict Management

Business Analysis

Budgeting

