React Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, an Australian company is looking for local SA talent. They are looking to recruit a React Developer to bring fresh new ideas with impact from the world’s leading business minds.

They are the leading provider of world class education for executives and leadership teams. Via live virtual events and our subscription Edtech platform, they bring unique content from some of the world’s brightest minds. They exist to support and accelerate the success of growth businesses globally. Starting in Sydney Australia, they are now providing leadership education globally.

While they have a product that works; they want one that motivates people to learn more and aligns to a new product strategy. As a result, they have embarked on a project to rebuild our technology and customer experiences according to the new strategy.

Preferred Qualification:

National Senior Certificate/matric

Relevant IT Diploma/Degree

Experience Required:

Minimum 4 years’ experience in Software Development

Advanced knowledge and literacy in ReactJS

Proficient understanding of critical CSS techniques (CSS in JS, Styled components, CSS modules etc)

Experience with Front-End build tools

Experience with reviewing API specifications and integrating with APIs

Experience with unit testing frameworks

The Techy Stuff:

Technologies and methodologies they use, or it would be good to have experience in:

NodeJS

NextJS

GraphQL

Vercel

Microservice and serverless architecture

Mature testing approach (unit tests, e2e testing, automated testing etc.)

Cloud and DevOps familiarity

CI/CD practices

Headless CMS: Strapi

CRM: Salesforce (includes custom build)

Billing Finance: Chargebee and Xero

Key Responsibilities:

Cross device compatibility experience for all major browsers, operating systems and device types

Understanding of internet security issues and mitigation strategies

Solid understanding in building accessible components and websites to the WCAG standards

Familiarity with JIRA, Bitbucket, agile concepts, test driven development

Fantastic attention to detail

Self-motivated with the ability to work independently, or with a team.

Strong understanding of the development process, project management principles, client. relationship management, and pre-sales activities

You collaborate well with non-technical teams and communicate clearly

You are eager to grow and help others grow, and know when to bring in help

Open to change, new ideas and find the ebb and flow of our evolving business exciting

Ability to embrace uncertainty with a contagious attitude of enthusiasm.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

