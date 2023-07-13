React Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, an Australian company is looking for local SA talent. They are looking to recruit a React Developer to bring fresh new ideas with impact from the world’s leading business minds.
They are the leading provider of world class education for executives and leadership teams. Via live virtual events and our subscription Edtech platform, they bring unique content from some of the world’s brightest minds. They exist to support and accelerate the success of growth businesses globally. Starting in Sydney Australia, they are now providing leadership education globally.
While they have a product that works; they want one that motivates people to learn more and aligns to a new product strategy. As a result, they have embarked on a project to rebuild our technology and customer experiences according to the new strategy.
Preferred Qualification:
- National Senior Certificate/matric
- Relevant IT Diploma/Degree
Experience Required:
- Minimum 4 years’ experience in Software Development
- Advanced knowledge and literacy in ReactJS
- Proficient understanding of critical CSS techniques (CSS in JS, Styled components, CSS modules etc)
- Experience with Front-End build tools
- Experience with reviewing API specifications and integrating with APIs
- Experience with unit testing frameworks
The Techy Stuff:
Technologies and methodologies they use, or it would be good to have experience in:
- NodeJS
- NextJS
- GraphQL
- Vercel
- Microservice and serverless architecture
- Mature testing approach (unit tests, e2e testing, automated testing etc.)
- Cloud and DevOps familiarity
- CI/CD practices
- Headless CMS: Strapi
- CRM: Salesforce (includes custom build)
- Billing Finance: Chargebee and Xero
Key Responsibilities:
- Cross device compatibility experience for all major browsers, operating systems and device types
- Understanding of internet security issues and mitigation strategies
- Solid understanding in building accessible components and websites to the WCAG standards
- Familiarity with JIRA, Bitbucket, agile concepts, test driven development
- Fantastic attention to detail
- Self-motivated with the ability to work independently, or with a team.
- Strong understanding of the development process, project management principles, client. relationship management, and pre-sales activities
- You collaborate well with non-technical teams and communicate clearly
- You are eager to grow and help others grow, and know when to bring in help
- Open to change, new ideas and find the ebb and flow of our evolving business exciting
- Ability to embrace uncertainty with a contagious attitude of enthusiasm.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML