SAP Business Analyst (Pricing/Master Data)

Join our retail revolution as a SAP Business Analyst and make your mark in the Southern Hemisphere’s retail powerhouse!

The purpose of the Business Analyst III role is to strategize and facilitate effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating, and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing cost-benefit analysis, suitable alternatives and recommendations. The role conducts market analyses, analysing both product lines and the overall profitability of the business while developing and monitoring data quality metrics, ensuring business data and reporting needs are met.

Job Objectives

Understand, analyse and identify areas for improvement in the current business environment and across other shared process/system business environments.

Operate confidently within and make contributions where appropriate to business strategy, current trends and developments in the retail industry.

Operate confidently within the multiple domains, integrated systems and operational processes and make relevant connections across domains. Consider the enterprise wide solutions and impacts. Handle new domains with the same confidence as familiar domains.

Operate confidently within multiple current and potential integrated systems and E2E business processes.

Analyse, understand and take a new perspective on customers (Internal and external) and multiple domain impacts through the use of user journeys, research and/or spending time in the various operational areas.

Collaborate with user stakeholders in the identification and documentation of user requirements.

Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved.

Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or a related field – (essential).Business Analysis certification at Advanced level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar – (desired).

Experience

+6 years’ experience in a Business Analyst role with a strong technical background, proven track record of successful delivery in a BA environment and extensive experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) – (essential).

5 years’ experience in SAP Pricing/ Masterdata

Strong IT and process modelling skills – (essential).

Strong understanding of agile development, servers, databases and networking – (essential).

Exposure to SAP and relevant modules (per functional areas) – (preferred).

Desired Skills:

Master Data

Pricing

Business Analysis

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

