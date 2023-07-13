SAP PM Consultant

Jul 13, 2023

SAP PM Plant Maintenance

Key Responsibilities

  • Configuration, RICEFW design, testing, training, deployment
  • SAP PM Consultant responsible for end-to-end delivery of PM module
  • Integration with other modules through Design, configure
  • Develop and Deploy S4 HANA Solution to meet client requirements
  • WMS Experience

Technical Experience

  • Configuration knowledge on SAP PM
  • Integration knowledge with other SAP modules
  • Experience on SAP S4 HANA

Professional Attributes

  • Candidate should not have any location concerns
  • Should take ownership and ready to take challenges
  • Should have proper communication skills
  • Should be able to finish the objects within deadlines and should follow proper standards.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP PM
  • SAP Plant Maintenance
  • S4Hana

Learn more/Apply for this position