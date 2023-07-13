SAP PM Consultant

A “Refreshing” opportunity has risen within one of the largest Beverage Companies.
The suitable candidate will be responsible for handling the end-to-end delivery of the PM module
Required Experience:
- Configuration knowledge on SAP PM
- Integration knowledge with other SAP modules
- Experience on SAP S4 HANA
- WMS Experience
- RICEFW
Desired Skills:
- SAP PM
- Plant maintenance
- S4/Hana
- Configuration
- SAP Plant Maintenance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years