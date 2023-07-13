SAP PM Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jul 13, 2023

A “Refreshing” opportunity has risen within one of the largest Beverage Companies.

The suitable candidate will be responsible for handling the end-to-end delivery of the PM module

Required Experience:

  • Configuration knowledge on SAP PM
  • Integration knowledge with other SAP modules
  • Experience on SAP S4 HANA
  • WMS Experience
  • RICEFW

Desired Skills:

  • SAP PM
  • Plant maintenance
  • S4/Hana
  • Configuration
  • SAP Plant Maintenance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

