SAP PM Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg

SAP PM Plant Maintenance
Key Responsibilities
- Configuration, RICEFW design, testing, training, deployment
- SAP PM Consultant responsible for end-to-end delivery of PM module
- Integration with other modules through Design, configure
- Develop and Deploy S4 HANA Solution to meet client requirements
- WMS Experience
Technical Experience
- Configuration knowledge on SAP PM
- Integration knowledge with other SAP modules
- Experience on SAP S4 HANA
Professional Attributes
- Candidate should not have any location concerns
- Should take ownership and ready to take challenges
- Should have proper communication skills
- Should be able to finish the objects within deadlines and should follow proper standards.
Desired Skills:
- SAP PM
- SAP Plant Maintenance
- S4Hana