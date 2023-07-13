SAP PP Consultant

A “Refreshing” opportunity has risen within one of the largest Beverage Companies.
The suitable candidate will be responsible for Leading the efforts to design build and configure SAP PP/PE/PPDS acting as the primary point of contact
Required Experience:
- Must have SAP PP in a full cycle implementation as well as in support projects
-
At least 1-2 implementations and 4+ years of relevant experience in SAP PPDS (preferably in S/4 HANA).
-
Extensive experience with Detailed Scheduling board and its interactive functionalities both on on-premises and FIORI.
- In depth knowledge in PP/DS Heuristics and optimizer.
Apply Now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- SAP PP
- PP
- Production Planning
- PPDS
- Detailed Scheduling
- S4/Hana
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years