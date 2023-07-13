SAP PP Consultant

Jul 13, 2023

A “Refreshing” opportunity has risen within one of the largest Beverage Companies.

The suitable candidate will be responsible for Leading the efforts to design build and configure SAP PP/PE/PPDS acting as the primary point of contact

Required Experience:

  • Must have SAP PP in a full cycle implementation as well as in support projects

  • At least 1-2 implementations and 4+ years of relevant experience in SAP PPDS (preferably in S/4 HANA).

  • Extensive experience with Detailed Scheduling board and its interactive functionalities both on on-premises and FIORI.

  • In depth knowledge in PP/DS Heuristics and optimizer.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP PP
  • PP
  • Production Planning
  • PPDS
  • Detailed Scheduling
  • S4/Hana

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

