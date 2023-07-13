Scrum Master

Our client is thrilled to present an exciting opportunity for a Scrum Master to join our client’s Retail Agile Release Train (ART) team. As a Scrum Master, you will play a critical role in facilitating Agile practices and ensuring the successful delivery of initiatives within the Retail domain.

The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Agile methodologies, particularly in the context of Retail or e-commerce. You should be well-versed in Scrum and have a deep understanding of Agile principles, ceremonies, and artifacts. Experience in coaching and guiding teams in Agile practices and frameworks is essential.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Relevant Business Degree

Experience Required:

Knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.)

Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing

Knowledge, experience or certification of Scaled Agile (SAFe) framework

Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other

Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment

Essential Functions/Job Description:

Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at Agile development

Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release

Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of it’s objectives

Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team

Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate

Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the Scrum Team (e.g. ADO boards) to create a trusting and safe team environment

Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues

Focus on team metrics as quantitative input in Retrospectives

12 month contract

Work model – Hybrid

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

