Scrum Master

Jul 13, 2023

Our client is thrilled to present an exciting opportunity for a Scrum Master to join our client’s Retail Agile Release Train (ART) team. As a Scrum Master, you will play a critical role in facilitating Agile practices and ensuring the successful delivery of initiatives within the Retail domain.

The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Agile methodologies, particularly in the context of Retail or e-commerce. You should be well-versed in Scrum and have a deep understanding of Agile principles, ceremonies, and artifacts. Experience in coaching and guiding teams in Agile practices and frameworks is essential.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

  • Relevant Business Degree

Experience Required:

  • Knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.)

  • Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing

  • Knowledge, experience or certification of Scaled Agile (SAFe) framework

  • Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other

  • Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment

Essential Functions/Job Description:

  • Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at Agile development

  • Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release

  • Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of it’s objectives

  • Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team

  • Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate

  • Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the Scrum Team (e.g. ADO boards) to create a trusting and safe team environment

  • Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues

  • Focus on team metrics as quantitative input in Retrospectives

12 month contract

Work model – Hybrid

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

