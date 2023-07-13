Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is thrilled to present an exciting opportunity for a Scrum Master to join our client’s Retail Agile Release Train (ART) team. As a Scrum Master, you will play a critical role in facilitating Agile practices and ensuring the successful delivery of initiatives within the Retail domain.
The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Agile methodologies, particularly in the context of Retail or e-commerce. You should be well-versed in Scrum and have a deep understanding of Agile principles, ceremonies, and artifacts. Experience in coaching and guiding teams in Agile practices and frameworks is essential.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- Relevant Business Degree
Experience Required:
- Knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.)
- Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing
- Knowledge, experience or certification of Scaled Agile (SAFe) framework
- Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other
- Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment
Essential Functions/Job Description:
- Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at Agile development
- Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release
- Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of it’s objectives
- Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team
- Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate
- Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the Scrum Team (e.g. ADO boards) to create a trusting and safe team environment
- Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues
- Focus on team metrics as quantitative input in Retrospectives
12 month contract
Work model – Hybrid
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML