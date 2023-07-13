Senior Applications Support Analyst at Financial Intelligence Centre

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

• Administration and user support – responding to logged incidences and service requests, troubleshooting, and resolving technical issues, support and assist with the usage of business applications as well as maintain the business applications in an optimum operating condition.

• Application maintenance – maintaining the business applications which includes applying software updates, patches, and fixes to ensure that the business applications are running as expected.

• Management of incidences, problems, and requests – managing incidents, problems, and requests by ensuring established standard operating procedures and processes are followed, including documentation of issues and their resolutions.

• Application Monitoring – ensure availability of business applications and performance of business applications as well as take preventative measures to minimise downtime.

• Quality assurance – perform application readiness testing to ensure good quality and successful adoption of application.

• User training – provide training on the use of application in support of adoption of new and existing business applications.

• Application deployment – install, administer, and test business applications, including upgrades and fixes of business applications.

• Risk management – identify and manage risks associated with the business applications. This includes assessing potential security threats, ensuring data privacy and compliance, and implementing measures to mitigate risk and protect sensitive information.

• Project management – good grasp of project management principles and being able to execute tasks within a project management environment, including in different IT environments, e.g. (Production, Staging, Testing).

• Vendor management – co-ordinate the resolutions, upgrades and manage escalations to the vendors. Also monitor the support agreements and contracts with service providers in relation to the business applications.

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

• A degree in information systems or similar is a requirement.

• ITIL Foundation certification is a requirement.

• Administration and user support – minimum six (6) year experience.

• Application maintenance – minimum six (6) year experience.

• Management of incidences, problems and requests – minimum six (6) year experience.

• Application monitoring – minimum six (6) year experience.

• Quality assurance – minimum six (6) year experience.

• User training – minimum six (6) year experience.

• Application deployment – minimum six (6) year experience.

• Technical writing – minimum six (6) year experience.

• Application Recovery – minimum six (6) year experience.

• Data Governance – minimum three (3) year experience.

• Risk management – minimum three (3) year experience.

• Project management – minimum three (3) year experience.

• Vendor management – minimum three (3) year experience.

• Experience in supporting application on Azure cloud is an advantage.

• Experience in supporting VIP, Syspro and data intensive applications is an advantage.

Learn more/Apply for this position