Senior Business Analyst with AI and Project Mgmt Experience

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Business Analyst with Artifical Intelligence (AI) and Project Management experience. The Head office is in Rosebank and some travelling will be required. The business analyst will join the project team and will work alongside other business analysts and report directly to the project manager.

The team works on various AI-related projects, e.g., using AI to link and integrate with project schedules, etc.

Main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes, and performing some user acceptance testing.

To succeed in this role, you should have a natural analytical way of thinking and be able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

Diploma in Business Analysis and/or other (e.g. Bachelor of Science (Computer Engineering/Information Technology) Business Analysis certification.

Experience in AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Experience in Project Management

Solid understanding of IT and SDLC.

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Advanced technical skills.

Excellent documentation skills.

Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations.

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.

A track record of following through on commitments.

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.

Experience leading and developing top-performing teams.

A history of leading and supporting successful projects.

Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems, especially AI-related.

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.

Performing requirements analysis.

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.

Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff.

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Performing user acceptance testing.

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users.

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Desired Skills:

Experience in AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Experience in Project Management

Solid understanding of IT and SDLC

Business Analysis certification beneficial

Latest IT advancements to automate systems

Learn more/Apply for this position