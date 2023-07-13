Senior Database Developer at Financial Intelligence Centre

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

• Requirements gathering – through engagement with business i.e., collect, document, and review business requirements.

• Database design and implementation – design, implement manage complex databases and data structures that meet business requirements, taking scalability, reliability and performance into consideration.

• Database modelling – understanding of data modelling concepts and create logical and physical data models to support database design. create and maintain data models and data structures, ensuring data consistency and accuracy.

• SQL development – develop SQL scripts and optimise database performance using techniques like indexing, partitioning, and query optimization. including writing complex queries, stored procedures and triggers to support business operations.

• Data migration – migrate data from one data source to another, ensuring data integrity and accuracy during the migration process.

• Data management -manage and maintain large amounts of data and ensure data quality, accuracy, and security. Reviewing reports and performance indicators

• Data quality assurance – ensuring the integrity and accuracy of data through well-defined verification and validation models

• Reporting and dashboarding – develop reports and dashboards providing a view on trends, patterns, focus and prediction based on relevant data sets

• Data Warehousing – develop data warehousing solutions, including data integration, data cleaning, and data warehousing design.

• Technical writing – develop and maintain comprehensive technical documentation and specifications and related technical specifications

• Project management – adhere to project management standards and techniques in the line of work

• Data Governance – implement data governance processes and policies to ensure data integrity and security.

• Mentoring – guide and support junior resources on data related tasks

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

• A relevant ICT degree or equivalent qualification

• Requirements gathering – minimum five (6) year experience

• Project management – minimum five (6) year experience

• Technical writing – minimum five (6) year experience

• Database design and implementation – minimum five (6) year experience

• SQL development – minimum five (6) year experience in developing data solutions on MSSQL platform

• Reporting and dashboarding – minimum five (6)) year experience developing reports and dashboard using PowerBI, SRSS and MSSQL

• Data quality assurance – minimum five (6) year experience

• Data management – minimum three (3) year experience

• Data migrations – minimum three (3) year experience

• Data Warehousing – minimum three (3) year experience

• Data modelling – minimum three (3) year experience

• Data Governance – minimum two (2) year experience

• Requirements gathering – minimum two (2) years experience in gathering and translating requirements into technical designs and solutions

• Mentoring – experience in providing mentoring to junior resources

• Working experience in developing cloud database solutions with databases and platforms in Azure cloud environments is an advantage

