Senior Full-Stack C# ASP.Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Salary: Negotiable

Province: Western Cape

Location: Remote working with UK client

Head-quarted in Southern Suburbs

Cape Town

Type: Permanent (6 month probation)

ROLE

Environment:

A fast-growing international startup consultancy building bespoke software to create digital transformation solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients requires a Senior C# ASP.Net Developer.

The candidate will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies. This is a small company and the candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be involved in all aspects of software development. The candidate must however be strong on the web client development side. Characteristics must include an ability to train and review junior developer’s code as well as demonstrate creativity when solving problems. The candidate should also be prepared to take the lead on small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines.

If successful, the candidate will have an opportunity to work within a technically minded and global development team of experienced industry professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a variety of international companies.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience based Equivalent

RESPONSIBILITIES For this role, the successful candidate will write, develop and test high quality code Peer review work Mentor more junior developers Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects

Specific Skills & Experience:

Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net

Excellent knowledge of web client side technologies

o Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework)

o Typescript

o CSS

Proven formal software development experience

Must be technically strong with a passion for coding

Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)

Experienced using source control

Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions

Personal Characteristics:

Analytical thinking with attention to detail

Willing to learn new technologies

Disciplined self-starter who can work unsupervised/autonomously in a flexible work environment

Advantages:

Financial industry background

Azure services

Desired Skills:

C# ASP.Net

Angular

React

Vue

Javascript framework

CSS

Typescript

Entity Framework

SQL Server

OOP

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

What We Do

Our client Solutions/Our client Partners is a fast-growing international startup consultancy

building bespoke implementations of our client Platform software to create digital

transformation solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients. We combine proprietary

digital platforms with our consulting, industry and academic professionals to deliver benefits

rather than sell software. Our client maintains its own stable of technology building blocks

which create fast and efficient solutions without being constrained to one piece of software.

These building blocks combine to create the cloud hosted our client Platform.

Our Customers

We focus on providing services to financial institutions and multinational organisations. Our

strategy is to put customers at the centre of our solutions and integrate “best of breed”

ecosystems to deliver measurable benefits. This means we can integrate legacy systems,

world-class applications and include bespoke user requirements at a compelling price point.

Why Work For Us

We offer fully remote roles and as a small company, we encourage our team members to get

involved in all aspects of a project. We value and reward problem solving, independent

thought, hard work and personal responsibility. Our incentive scheme includes bonuses and

the possibility of equity. If successful, you will have an opportunity to work within a

technically minded and global development team of highly experienced industry

professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a variety of international

companies.

Our Culture

Our focus is on delivering solutions to our clients. We want our team members to work

independently yet collaboratively. We pride ourselves on creating community within the

remote working model as our team gathers 3 times a year for training, socialising and

personal review. Team collaboration is essential to the success of our business. We try to

stay on top of technology and push ourselves to be industry leaders in our field.

Our Engineering Processes

We have a hybrid approach between Agile and Waterfall, using process and documents to

enable fast paced sprints to deliver client outcomes. This approach allows us to make small

changes with the aim of making a large difference; making progress is key to the success of

our progressive digitisation approach. To find out more about progressive digitisation, read

our blogpost. We can adjust the process we follow depending on the project we are working

on. We continue to strive to create a pragmatic process that suits our team. The bottom line

is that our clients and their solutions come first – processes are a tool that helps us deliver

those solutions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Perks ? Bonus incentive scheme ? Recruitment commission ? Flexible working hours ? No dress code ? Work from home Tech Stack Application and Data ? TypeScript ? Vue ? CSS ? Bootstrap ? Syncfusion ? AG Grid ? C# ? ASP.NET ? MS SQL ? Microsoft Azure DevOps ? Git ? npm ? Azure DevOps Business Tools ? Google Apps ? Microsoft Teams ? Zoom

Learn more/Apply for this position