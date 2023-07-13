Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Are you a seasoned Full Stack Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Senior Full Stack Developer to join our growing team. As the Senior Developer, you’ll play a critical role in designing and developing high-quality software solutions that meet our clients’ needs.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Configuring and deployments on CI/CD tools

Assist with the design of the overall architecture

Collaborate with the rest of the team

A desire to write clean and maintainable code.

Maintain existing code

Attention to detail

Experience working with clients and third-party vendors

Designing user interactions on web pages.

Developing back-end website applications.

Ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Designing and developing APIs.

Meeting both technical and consumer needs.

Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.

Designing, building, and maintaining complex web applications with a particular emphasis on the UI (interactions, styling, etc.)

Working with single-page architecture, front-end application frameworks (ideally React)

Interpreting mock-ups and translating them into polished and resolved UIs

Optimizing client performance through efficient dependency management and data access patterns

Modifying and extending REST API endpoints for data retrieval and persistence

Communicate and enforce coding standards

Coach and mentor other team members.

Recommend patterns, technologies, and new innovations to the team

Participate in code reviews

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Higher 7+ years of relevant work experience

Experience Required:

Extensive experience with OOP

Extensive experience with web markup, HTML5, CSS3, Javascript, XML, JSON

Extensive Experience with Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, razor, IIS, ASP.net, Web services, Web API)

Experience with cloud message APIs

Solid understanding of entity framework.

Knowledge of code versioning tools (Git)

Exposure to an Agile Development Methodology would be beneficial

Strong MS SQL skills (T-SQL)

Experience in Kendo UI controls

Visual Studio 2017 onwards

Other desirable skills include:

An awareness of security concerns is important, as each layer has its own vulnerabilities

Knowledge of Algorithms and data structures is also an essential need for professional full stack developers

Experience in Finance/Mining/Payroll domains

Good written and spoken English

Demonstrated experience with strong focus on quality timely delivery

Familiarity with solution architecture

Some exposure to MS Reporting Services, Power BI, and data warehousing

Familiarity with general monitoring principles and tools

Location:

Pretoria – Hybrid

Travel:

Travelling might be required

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position