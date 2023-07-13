Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 13, 2023

Are you a seasoned Full Stack Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Senior Full Stack Developer to join our growing team. As the Senior Developer, you’ll play a critical role in designing and developing high-quality software solutions that meet our clients’ needs.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Configuring and deployments on CI/CD tools

  • Assist with the design of the overall architecture

  • Collaborate with the rest of the team

  • A desire to write clean and maintainable code.

  • Maintain existing code

  • Attention to detail

  • Experience working with clients and third-party vendors

  • Designing user interactions on web pages.

  • Developing back-end website applications.

  • Ensuring responsiveness of applications.

  • Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

  • Designing and developing APIs.

  • Meeting both technical and consumer needs.

  • Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.

  • Designing, building, and maintaining complex web applications with a particular emphasis on the UI (interactions, styling, etc.)

  • Working with single-page architecture, front-end application frameworks (ideally React)

  • Interpreting mock-ups and translating them into polished and resolved UIs

  • Optimizing client performance through efficient dependency management and data access patterns

  • Modifying and extending REST API endpoints for data retrieval and persistence

  • Communicate and enforce coding standards

  • Coach and mentor other team members.

  • Recommend patterns, technologies, and new innovations to the team

  • Participate in code reviews

Qualifications Required:

  • Grade 12

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Higher 7+ years of relevant work experience

Experience Required:

  • Extensive experience with OOP

  • Extensive experience with web markup, HTML5, CSS3, Javascript, XML, JSON

  • Extensive Experience with Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, razor, IIS, ASP.net, Web services, Web API)

  • Experience with cloud message APIs

  • Solid understanding of entity framework.

  • Knowledge of code versioning tools (Git)

  • Exposure to an Agile Development Methodology would be beneficial

  • Strong MS SQL skills (T-SQL)

  • Experience in Kendo UI controls

  • Visual Studio 2017 onwards

Other desirable skills include:

  • An awareness of security concerns is important, as each layer has its own vulnerabilities

  • Knowledge of Algorithms and data structures is also an essential need for professional full stack developers

  • Experience in Finance/Mining/Payroll domains

  • Good written and spoken English

  • Demonstrated experience with strong focus on quality timely delivery

  • Familiarity with solution architecture

  • Some exposure to MS Reporting Services, Power BI, and data warehousing

  • Familiarity with general monitoring principles and tools

Location:

  • Pretoria – Hybrid

Travel:

  • Travelling might be required

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

