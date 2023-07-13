Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Are you a seasoned Full Stack Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Senior Full Stack Developer to join our growing team. As the Senior Developer, you’ll play a critical role in designing and developing high-quality software solutions that meet our clients’ needs.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Configuring and deployments on CI/CD tools
- Assist with the design of the overall architecture
- Collaborate with the rest of the team
- A desire to write clean and maintainable code.
- Maintain existing code
- Attention to detail
- Experience working with clients and third-party vendors
- Designing user interactions on web pages.
- Developing back-end website applications.
- Ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Designing and developing APIs.
- Meeting both technical and consumer needs.
- Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.
- Designing, building, and maintaining complex web applications with a particular emphasis on the UI (interactions, styling, etc.)
- Working with single-page architecture, front-end application frameworks (ideally React)
- Interpreting mock-ups and translating them into polished and resolved UIs
- Optimizing client performance through efficient dependency management and data access patterns
- Modifying and extending REST API endpoints for data retrieval and persistence
- Communicate and enforce coding standards
- Coach and mentor other team members.
- Recommend patterns, technologies, and new innovations to the team
- Participate in code reviews
Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Higher 7+ years of relevant work experience
Experience Required:
- Extensive experience with OOP
- Extensive experience with web markup, HTML5, CSS3, Javascript, XML, JSON
- Extensive Experience with Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, razor, IIS, ASP.net, Web services, Web API)
- Experience with cloud message APIs
- Solid understanding of entity framework.
- Knowledge of code versioning tools (Git)
- Exposure to an Agile Development Methodology would be beneficial
- Strong MS SQL skills (T-SQL)
- Experience in Kendo UI controls
- Visual Studio 2017 onwards
Other desirable skills include:
- An awareness of security concerns is important, as each layer has its own vulnerabilities
- Knowledge of Algorithms and data structures is also an essential need for professional full stack developers
- Experience in Finance/Mining/Payroll domains
- Good written and spoken English
- Demonstrated experience with strong focus on quality timely delivery
- Familiarity with solution architecture
- Some exposure to MS Reporting Services, Power BI, and data warehousing
- Familiarity with general monitoring principles and tools
Location:
- Pretoria – Hybrid
Travel:
- Travelling might be required
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML