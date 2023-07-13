Senior Postgres SQL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

12 Month Contract role with top tier financial services company who are the market leaders in their field of expertise with an international footprint.

Key Purpose

The Senior PostgreSQL Developer will be a part of a dynamic and diverse SQL Development Team. The primary functions of this role include assisting in data modeling activities, SQL performance tuning, and the implementation of robust, scalable, and optimal SQL coding practices according to provided specifications, standards, and procedures while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines laid out by the company.

12 Month Contract role with top tier financial services company who are the market leaders in their field of expertise with an international footprint.

Key Purpose

The Senior PostgreSQL Developer will be a part of a dynamic and diverse SQL Development Team. The primary functions of this role include assisting in data modeling activities, SQL performance tuning, and the implementation of robust, scalable, and optimal SQL coding practices according to provided specifications, standards, and procedures while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines laid out by the company.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Provide expertise in SQL coding standards and best practices of DB structures and optimization.

Consolidate and optimize client reports for performance and re-usability.

Monitor database query performance and tune reoccurring unoptimized queries.

Work as a team member with DBAs to ensure database availability, data integrity, and industry reporting standards.

Develop high-quality stored procedures, triggers, functions, and views according to the high standards expected of this developer position.

Identify and resolve database design issues using data modeling best practices.

Personal Attributes and Skills

Behavioral Characteristics

Work independently

Prioritize tasks and manage time effectively

Results-oriented

Able to resolve conflict

Creative and innovative Self-driven

Values Driven Optimistic

Learns on the Fly

Resilient

Instils Trust

Problem-solving and analytical skills

Technical Competencies

Understanding of complex data structures/ data models and data modeling tools.

PLSQL and SQL coding and performance tuning

Maintain database schema object structures and standards

Data analysis and data mapping.

Data extraction and reporting

Application code performance /error diagnoses and optimization

Write clear, concise, well-organized technical documentation to maintain standards and procedures.

Education and Experience

BSc Computer Science or equivalent IT qualification

PL/SQL or SQL Certification

Required:

At least 8 years’ extensive hands-on SQL & database development experience on PostgreSQL.

PL/SQL or SQL Certification and strong SQL programming and debugging skills.

Source code version control tools example, Gerrit, GIT

Experience with database development tools and technologies.

Linux/Unix shell scripting experience.

Query optimization and performance tuning experience, including execution plan analysis.

Solid understanding of relational database systems, including tables, indexes, triggers, stored procedures, and functions.

Agile Methodology and

Ability to work in a team environment

Knowledge:

RDBMS database architecture

Data modeling and design of database structures

Data analysis and processing

Versioning and source control standards

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and RDS offering

Reach me at the detail below.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

PL/SQL

PostgreSQL

Linux / Unix shell scripting

RDBMS Architecture

AWS

RDS

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position