Senior Postgres SQL Developer

12 Month Contract role with top tier financial services company who are the market leaders in their field of expertise with an international footprint.
Key Purpose
The Senior PostgreSQL Developer will be a part of a dynamic and diverse SQL Development Team. The primary functions of this role include assisting in data modeling activities, SQL performance tuning, and the implementation of robust, scalable, and optimal SQL coding practices according to provided specifications, standards, and procedures while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines laid out by the company.
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to
- Provide expertise in SQL coding standards and best practices of DB structures and optimization.
- Consolidate and optimize client reports for performance and re-usability.
- Monitor database query performance and tune reoccurring unoptimized queries.
- Work as a team member with DBAs to ensure database availability, data integrity, and industry reporting standards.
- Develop high-quality stored procedures, triggers, functions, and views according to the high standards expected of this developer position.
- Identify and resolve database design issues using data modeling best practices.
Personal Attributes and Skills
Behavioral Characteristics
- Work independently
- Prioritize tasks and manage time effectively
- Results-oriented
- Able to resolve conflict
- Creative and innovative Self-driven
- Values Driven Optimistic
- Learns on the Fly
- Resilient
- Instils Trust
- Problem-solving and analytical skills
Technical Competencies
- Understanding of complex data structures/ data models and data modeling tools.
- PLSQL and SQL coding and performance tuning
- Maintain database schema object structures and standards
- Data analysis and data mapping.
- Data extraction and reporting
- Application code performance /error diagnoses and optimization
- Write clear, concise, well-organized technical documentation to maintain standards and procedures.
Education and Experience
- BSc Computer Science or equivalent IT qualification
- PL/SQL or SQL Certification
Required:
- At least 8 years’ extensive hands-on SQL & database development experience on PostgreSQL.
- PL/SQL or SQL Certification and strong SQL programming and debugging skills.
- Source code version control tools example, Gerrit, GIT
- Experience with database development tools and technologies.
- Linux/Unix shell scripting experience.
- Query optimization and performance tuning experience, including execution plan analysis.
- Solid understanding of relational database systems, including tables, indexes, triggers, stored procedures, and functions.
- Agile Methodology and
- Ability to work in a team environment
Knowledge:
- RDBMS database architecture
- Data modeling and design of database structures
- Data analysis and processing
- Versioning and source control standards
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) and RDS offering
Desired Skills:
- PL/SQL
- PostgreSQL
- Linux / Unix shell scripting
- RDBMS Architecture
- AWS
- RDS
- Agile