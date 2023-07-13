Senior Project Manager

Jul 13, 2023

  • Manage the delivery of multiple initiatives to achieve overall project objectives in terms of scope (quality), time and cost standards
  • Provide IT direction and structure to the project with the aim of delivering the IT solution in accordance to the Business Case
  • Ensure proper scope and change management on the project and project levels
  • Plan the project and monitor its overall progress, resolving issues and initiating corrective action as appropriate
  • Manage the project’s overall budget , monitoring the expenditures and costs against delivered and realised benefits as the project progresses
  • Ensure that there is efficient allocation of shared resources and skills across the project portfolio
  • Be responsible for the quality assurance and overall integrity of the project – focusing inwardly on the internal consistency of the project; and outwardly on its coherence with infrastructure planning, interfaces with other projects and corporate technical and specialist standards
  • Communicate with all relevant stakeholders
  • Manage both the dependencies and the interfaces between projects in the project, as well as with projects / projects in the wider IT project portfolio
  • Manage the risks effectively to ensure the project’s successful outcome
  • Report on progress stages and decision gates
  • Manage successful handover, wind down and project completion
  • Take ownership of procurement process, vendor contracting & contract execution for the project / projects
  • Organize & manage Project-, Steering Committee- & Investment Committee meetings

Desired Skills:

  • IT Project Manager
  • Mainframe
  • platform migrations
  • distributed or open systems

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position