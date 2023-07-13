Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

- Manage the delivery of multiple initiatives to achieve overall project objectives in terms of scope (quality), time and cost standards
- Provide IT direction and structure to the project with the aim of delivering the IT solution in accordance to the Business Case
- Ensure proper scope and change management on the project and project levels
- Plan the project and monitor its overall progress, resolving issues and initiating corrective action as appropriate
- Manage the project’s overall budget , monitoring the expenditures and costs against delivered and realised benefits as the project progresses
- Ensure that there is efficient allocation of shared resources and skills across the project portfolio
- Be responsible for the quality assurance and overall integrity of the project – focusing inwardly on the internal consistency of the project; and outwardly on its coherence with infrastructure planning, interfaces with other projects and corporate technical and specialist standards
- Communicate with all relevant stakeholders
- Manage both the dependencies and the interfaces between projects in the project, as well as with projects / projects in the wider IT project portfolio
- Manage the risks effectively to ensure the project’s successful outcome
- Report on progress stages and decision gates
- Manage successful handover, wind down and project completion
- Take ownership of procurement process, vendor contracting & contract execution for the project / projects
- Organize & manage Project-, Steering Committee- & Investment Committee meetings
Desired Skills:
- IT Project Manager
- Mainframe
- platform migrations
- distributed or open systems
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree